Man re-creates cross-country bicycle ...

Man re-creates cross-country bicycle ride 50 years later

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Farmington Daily Times

The last time Paul Neal rode his bicycle into Las Cruces - 50 years ago - he saved a boy's life and met Clint Eastwood. Man re-creates cross-country bicycle ride 50 years later The last time Paul Neal rode his bicycle into Las Cruces - 50 years ago - he saved a boy's life and met Clint Eastwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Sun Aclover2008 49
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May '17 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC