Man in hotel says Cheeseburger jumped...

Man in hotel says Cheeseburger jumped through the window and assaulted him

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Island Packet

York County, South Carolina, Sheriff's deputies are trying to catch up with Cheeseburger, so to speak, after an alleged assault at a Rock Hill hotel left a victim with lacerations and bruises to the face. The Rock Hill Herald reports the victim is a 50-year-old man who was sitting on a bed at his Rock Hill hotel room when someone jumped through the window at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and began beating him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Wed Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,832 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC