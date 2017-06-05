Hilton Head Brewery expands to Georgia
Hilton Head Brewing Company is now serving up its staple brews in not only South Carolina but Georgia as well. The company expanded its distributing to Georgia last month along with new locations in the state such as Rock Hill and Columbia, said co-owner Juan Brantley on Saturday.
