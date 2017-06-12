Green Party candidate visits Newberry -

Green Party candidate visits Newberry

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Newberry Observer

In the final days leading up to the election on June 20, South Carolina District 5 Congressional candidate David Kulma traveled to Newberry to reach out to voters before hitting the polls next week. Kulma has lived in Rock Hill for over three years and is a musician and music teacher at Winthrop University.

