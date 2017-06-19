Gov. McMaster talks budget, jobs at A...

Gov. McMaster talks budget, jobs at Aiken Republican Club luncheon

The Aiken Republican Club's June Luncheon was graced by a special guest Friday: South Carolina's 117th Governor, Henry McMaster. Prior to his position as governor, McMaster served as Lieutenant Governor for two years, eight years as Attorney General and four years as United States Attorney after being appointed by Ronald Reagan.

