GOP holds on to House seat, but Dems surpass expectation

Republican Ralph Norman smiles after being given a hat as he speaks to supporters at a campaign party in Rock Hill, S.C., Tuesday, June 20, 2017, after winning the South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Republican Ralph Norman smiles after being given a hat as he speaks to supporters at a campaign party in Rock Hill, S.C., Tuesday, June 20, 2017, after winning the South Carolina's 5th Congressional District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.