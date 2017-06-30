Fuel prices hit 12-year low ahead of July Fourth weekend Read Story Ariel Plasencia
ROCK HILL, S.C. Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend with an estimated 37 million drivers hitting the roads. From the beaches along the east coast to the mountains out west, Americans will be celebrating the Fourth of July away from home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09)
|Sun
|Aclover2008
|49
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May '17
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC