Crime 14 mins ago 12:22 p.m.Rock Hill man used GoPro to film women at pool, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. Police in Rock Hill arrested a man after they say he used a GoPro camera to film women underwater at a pool. Police say Sean Kilkenny put a Go-Pro underwater to capture video of women at the swimming pool.

