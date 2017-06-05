Crime 13 mins ago 10:26 a.m.Man arres...

Crime 13 mins ago 10:26 a.m.Man arrested after refusing to wear pants in public, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. A Rock Hill man was arrested Wednesday after police said he refused to put on pants while out in public, claiming he is a nudist. According to Rock Hill Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Cherry Road in reference to a pantless man walking along the street.

