A woman staying in Rock Hill before returning to Florida is missing, the York County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8. Calvert is described as being around 5'5" and 200 pounds.

