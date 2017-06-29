BMX World Championships to boost Rock Hill economy
More than 3,300 BMX riders from around the world will flock to Rock Hill at the end of July for the UCI BMX World Championships. It is the first time in 16 years the World Championships are being hosted in the U.S. They estimate the 25,000 spectators visiting Rock Hill will generate at least $13 million.
