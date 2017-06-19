A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed...

A man lay dying. Two strangers rushed up. 'The only chance this man has is us.'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Blanca Karina Barajas of Rock Hill and Travis Taylor of York were strangers, but they worked together on Sunday to try and save a motorcycle crash victim after a wreck on Cherry Road in Rock Hill. The two performed CPR; both said they have had training in how to perform it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Jun 14 Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May '17 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,286 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC