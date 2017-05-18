Special spotlight: SC Republicans vie to replace Mulvaney
In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which mainstream Republican they'll choose as their pick to keep Mick Mulvaney's former seat in GOP control. Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman are up for election in Tuesday's GOP runoff in the 5th Congressional District.
