Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return
May 12, 2017 Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May 1
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May 1
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr 26
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC