Rock Hill football team involved in fatal N.C. bus crash will return

Friday May 12

May 12, 2017 Ramah Juco Academy of Rock Hill, South Carolina will play football in 2017, a year after a bus crash in North Carolina on the way to the team's first game left four dead and 40 injured. A fundraiser booster dinner is Tuesday in Rock Hill.

