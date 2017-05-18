Recount in Fifth District GOP race -

Recount in Fifth District GOP race -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The race for the Republican nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District Seat remains undecided with the vote from Tuesday's runoff election almost equally split between the contending candidates. Unofficial results show Rock Hill businessman and former SC House of Representatives member Ralph Norman winning Union County with 492 votes or 53.36 percent to 430 votes or 46.64 percent for SC House of Representatives Speaker Pro Tempore and former 16th Circuit Solicitor Tommy Pope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May 1 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May 1 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr 28 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr 26 KarenG 30
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Apr 25 Samson of Southie 161
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,183,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC