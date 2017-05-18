Recount in Fifth District GOP race

The race for the Republican nomination for the US House of Representatives Fifth District Seat remains undecided with the vote from Tuesday's runoff election almost equally split between the contending candidates. Unofficial results show Rock Hill businessman and former SC House of Representatives member Ralph Norman winning Union County with 492 votes or 53.36 percent to 430 votes or 46.64 percent for SC House of Representatives Speaker Pro Tempore and former 16th Circuit Solicitor Tommy Pope.

