Pedalling power

World hope: Castle Hill BMX Club's Kayden Underhill will take on the world's best at the BMX World Championships, his second attempt at international BMX glory after competing in Colombia last year. Picture: Isabella Lettini The eight-year-old from Castle Hill BMX Club raced at the 2017 BMX Australia National Championships in Brisbane in April and finished ninth, narrowly missing the final.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.