News 9 mins ago 7:09 a.m.South Carolina couple falls in love at first slice
Angela, 46, and Mark Underwood, 50, first met over a mutual love of Empire Pizza located in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Mark is originally from the upper east coast, so when he moved to Charlotte, he was disappointed in the pizza selection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May 1
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May 1
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr 26
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC