Middle school band impresses at regional music festival

The Lincoln Charter middle school band left quite an impression at the Music in the Parks festival in Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier in May. The band, which was founded less than three years ago in the fall of 2014 with just 25 members, has come a long way in a short period of time. On Saturday, the band won multiple awards for performance and sportsmanship, while also receiving the distinction of "Best Overall Concert Band" during an awards ceremony held on the grounds of the Carowinds amusement park.

