Middle school band impresses at regional music festival
The Lincoln Charter middle school band left quite an impression at the Music in the Parks festival in Rock Hill, South Carolina earlier in May. The band, which was founded less than three years ago in the fall of 2014 with just 25 members, has come a long way in a short period of time. On Saturday, the band won multiple awards for performance and sportsmanship, while also receiving the distinction of "Best Overall Concert Band" during an awards ceremony held on the grounds of the Carowinds amusement park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC