GOP runoff to replace SC's Mulvaney too close to call

FILE- In this July 8, 2015 file photo, Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York, speaks in Columbia, S.C. The special election spotlight has rolled on to South Carolina, where Republican runoff voters are now tasked with deciding which m... Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she is in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle says she is in conversations with the Trump administration about replacing Sean Spicer as White House press secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.