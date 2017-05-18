Four arrested in Rock Hill breaking and entering of multiple vehicles
Deputies say the incident happened around 3:55 a.m. and included 15 unlocked cars in the Hands Mill Highway area. William Dale Brock, 20, Jacquelyn Page, 21, Courtney Page, 17, and Austin Alexander, 18, were all arrested in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May 1
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May 1
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr 26
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC