Crime 4 hour ago 9:52 a.m.Man pushed,...

Crime 4 hour ago 9:52 a.m.Man pushed, strangled grandson for putting on the wrong shoes, police say

Friday May 12

ROCK HILL, S.C. A Rock Hill man was arrested Thursday after police say he pushed his grandson and strangled him after the boy put on the wrong pair of shoes before school. According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Highland Street after a report that a child was assaulted.

