Crime 34 mins ago 9:10 a.m.2 charged in Rock Hill armed robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery outside a Rock Hill Burger King, police said. According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to the area of Blackmon Street in Rock Hill a little after 2 p.m. on Friday.
