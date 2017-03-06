UCAC hosts wine tasting March 10 -

UCAC hosts wine tasting March 10 -

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times The Union County Arts Council will host its 2017 Wine Tasting on Friday, March 10. The event, which will be held in the UCAC Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union, will feature wine tastings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The six wines to be sampled at the tastings will be provided by Cat's Paw Winery of Rock Hill. UNION - Persons who attend the Union County Arts Council's 2017 Wine Tasting will have six wines from an Upstate winery to sample.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb 5 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,359,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC