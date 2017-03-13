Suspect arrested in Rock Hill armed bank robbery
Alert Bank Robbery 3:50pm First Citizens 132 Herlong Ave, subject ran on foot, black male wearing orange bandana https://t.co/zOgbErfbcB Gathers is charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by person convicted of a violent crime.
