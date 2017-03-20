S.C. man uses lightsaber to beat back stepdaughter's attack
A man in Rock Hill, S.C. used a lightsaber to repel an attack by Kayla Knapp, according to the Charlotte Observer. Knapp, 17, had gotten into a fight with her stepfather when she grabbed two knives from a stand, witnesses told police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar 11
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Annoyed
|2
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC