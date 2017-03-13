Rachel Maddow roasted on Twitter for ...

Rachel Maddow roasted on Twitter for 'nothingburger' Trump tax return reveal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. "Nothingburger" was one of a number of terms used to describe MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's report on Donald Trump 's 2005 tax return on Tuesday night. In a segment she hyped up on Twitter, Maddow revealed the contents of two pages from Trump's tax return for that year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb '17 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for York County was issued at March 16 at 11:14AM EDT

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC