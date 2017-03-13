Rachel Maddow roasted on Twitter for 'nothingburger' Trump tax return reveal

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow speaks during a Democratic presidential candidate forum at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. "Nothingburger" was one of a number of terms used to describe MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's report on Donald Trump 's 2005 tax return on Tuesday night. In a segment she hyped up on Twitter, Maddow revealed the contents of two pages from Trump's tax return for that year.

