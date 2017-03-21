Powerful Reversible Drill for Tapping, Reaming, Honing, Drilling and More

The CP1114R drill from Chicago Pneumatic provides a high level of ergonomics through an Ergo Wing design that aligns the operator's wrist and tool for best force transmission and comfort when using. Ideal for tapping, reaming, honing, drilling and more, the durable and powerful CP1114R drill from Chicago Pneumatic can run for 800 hours before maintenance, uses Jacobs industrial chucks for accurate drilling, and has .54 hp motor that can deliver up to 4,000 rpm for drilling different materials and hole sizes.

