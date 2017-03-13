Police: Intoxicated Rock Hill man use...

Police: Intoxicated Rock Hill man used gun to steal child's moped

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: WBTV

A man police say was intoxicated and carrying a large semi-automatic handgun is accused of stealing a moped from a child Friday night in Rock Hill. Rivertto Stewart, 29, faces armed robbery and weapons charges.

