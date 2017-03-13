Lancaster man pleads guilty to child sex charges
South Carolina Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Hayley Thrift Bledsoe tells The Herald of Rock Hill 26-year-old Albert Lee Witherspoon pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor for an incident that happened in 2010. Witherspoon was taken into custody after the guilty plea and is in the Lancaster County jail.
