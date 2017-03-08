Jeff Duncan first member of S.C. Congressional delegation to endorse in special election
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is endorsing Chad Connelly in the upcoming special election in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Duncan, a Republican from Laurens, is the first member of the state's Congressional delegation to publicly pick a favorite in a growing GOP field to succeed Mick Mulvaney, who is now the director of the Office of Management and Budget.
