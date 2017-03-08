Jeff Duncan first member of S.C. Cong...

Jeff Duncan first member of S.C. Congressional delegation to endorse in special election

Monday Mar 6 Read more: Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is endorsing Chad Connelly in the upcoming special election in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Duncan, a Republican from Laurens, is the first member of the state's Congressional delegation to publicly pick a favorite in a growing GOP field to succeed Mick Mulvaney, who is now the director of the Office of Management and Budget.

