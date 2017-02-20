Gas tax increase to pay for road fixes approved by S.C. House
A long-awaited bill that will increase the gas tax at the pump to help fund road fixes cleared its first major hurdle Wednesday. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation that would raise the state's gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Annoyed
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Feb 18
|None
|95
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb 3
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC