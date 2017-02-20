Gas tax increase to pay for road fixe...

Gas tax increase to pay for road fixes approved by S.C. House

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Post and Courier

A long-awaited bill that will increase the gas tax at the pump to help fund road fixes cleared its first major hurdle Wednesday. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives overwhelmingly backed legislation that would raise the state's gas tax by 10 cents over the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb 5 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb 3 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for York County was issued at March 05 at 4:23AM EST

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,323,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC