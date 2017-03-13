Domestic violence funds fall victim to shifting South Carolina budget
People carry silhouettes to represent those killed in domestic violence in South Carolina, part of the annual Silent Witness Ceremony held at the Statehouse each October. File/Grace Beahm/Staff People carry silhouettes to represent those killed in domestic violence in South Carolina, part of the annual Silent Witness Ceremony held at the Statehouse each October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar 11
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Annoyed
|2
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC