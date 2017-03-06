Crime 16 mins ago 9:44 a.m.Police: Ro...

Crime 16 mins ago 9:44 a.m.Police: Rock Hill Subway robbed at gunpoint

ROCK HILL, S.C. Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a masked man allegedly robbed a Subway restaurant Monday night. According to Rock Hill Police, officers were dispatched to the Subway on Main Street West a little after 9 p.m. in reference to a reported armed robbery call from an employee.

