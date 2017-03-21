Columbia high school students plead with lawmakers to address teen dating violence
Several high school students pleaded with state senators to address teen dating violence by allowing those as young as 16 to get a restraining order without parental consent and teach those in public schools what that violence looks like. Students from Ridge View High School in Columbia testified last week in support of a bill that also would increase punishment for those convicted of teen dating violence.
