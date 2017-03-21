Change of heart and mind

Change of heart and mind

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Corydon Democrat

"My daddy always told me that a fool never changes his mind, but a smart man does."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Corydon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone remember an orange mustang with pur... (Mar '15) 20 hr Blah 2
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb '17 Annoyed 2
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb '17 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC