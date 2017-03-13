Atlas Copco Rolls out First Product a...

Atlas Copco Rolls out First Product at New Rock Hill Plant

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Atlas Copco engineers, product managers and production crew celebrate the first compressor to roll off of the production line at the company's new Rock Hill, South Carolina, plant. - Atlas Copco has produced its first piece of equipment, an XAS 185 portable air compressor, at its new production facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb '17 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,644,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC