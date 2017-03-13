Atlas Copco Rolls out First Product at New Rock Hill Plant
Atlas Copco engineers, product managers and production crew celebrate the first compressor to roll off of the production line at the company's new Rock Hill, South Carolina, plant. - Atlas Copco has produced its first piece of equipment, an XAS 185 portable air compressor, at its new production facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
