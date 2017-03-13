An advocatesa advocate -

An advocatesa advocate -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Richmond County Daily Journal

Tawlia Watkins, a 1989 graduate of Richmond Senior High School now living with her family in Rock Hill, South Carolina, became an unlikely advocate for Crohn's disease when her youngest son, Free, was diagnosed four years ago. At age 8, Free was found to have Crohn's disease, which traditionally affects people much older than him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb '17 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,649,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC