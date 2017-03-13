An advocatesa advocate -
Tawlia Watkins, a 1989 graduate of Richmond Senior High School now living with her family in Rock Hill, South Carolina, became an unlikely advocate for Crohn's disease when her youngest son, Free, was diagnosed four years ago. At age 8, Free was found to have Crohn's disease, which traditionally affects people much older than him.
