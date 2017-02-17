Winthrop U Director of Basketball Ope...

Winthrop U Director of Basketball Operations Mike Howland '02 is Featured

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

"Mike Howland was an All-American point guard at DePauw in the early 2000s and his current job as Winthrop men's basketball's director of operations is very similar in purpose: getting a basketball team moved in the right direction," begins a feature in the Herald of Rock Hill, South Carolina. "The NCAA prohibits directors of basketball operations -- known as DOBOs -- from coaching players on the court in practice or recruiting future players off-campus, so Howland's duties are somewhat different from the rest of the coaching staff," Brett McCormick writes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

