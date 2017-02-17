S.C. Senate Democrats' road funding p...

S.C. Senate Democrats' road funding plan calls for 8-cent gas tax increase

South Carolina Senate Democrats introduced their own gas tax-for-roads legislation Wednesday to keep up with the efforts authored by republicans. Their bill that would incrementally increase the state's gas tax by 8 cents over the next four years, which they say could raise about $400 million annually.

