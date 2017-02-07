S.C. Rep. and Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope latest Republican to...

Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee. File/Carolyn Kaster/AP Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.