Parents in fight with adopted child's ex-con dad to retain custody of the 3-year-old girl
The adoptive parents of a South Carolina girl are fighting to retain custody of the 3-year-old child they've cared for since she was weeks old after a judge remanded the case back to a family court. Tammy and Edward Dasling, of Rock Hill, S.C., welcomed Braelynn Puckett into their home in 2013 when she was 3 weeks old, raising the bubbly, brown-eyed girl who loves ballet and swing sets as if she were their own.
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb 3
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan 28
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
