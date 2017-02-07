Parents in fight with adopted child's ex-con dad to retain custody of the 3-year-old girl

The adoptive parents of a South Carolina girl are fighting to retain custody of the 3-year-old child they've cared for since she was weeks old after a judge remanded the case back to a family court. Tammy and Edward Dasling, of Rock Hill, S.C., welcomed Braelynn Puckett into their home in 2013 when she was 3 weeks old, raising the bubbly, brown-eyed girl who loves ballet and swing sets as if she were their own.

