No charges for Rock Hill nightclub owner in last month's deadly shooting
A Rock Hill nightclub owner will not be charged for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in January, York County deputies announced Friday. According to officials, Christopher Elkins was shot around 1 a.m. Jan 15 at The Hideaway Club along Baskins Road in Rock Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Annoyed
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Feb 18
|None
|95
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb 3
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC