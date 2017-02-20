No charges for Rock Hill nightclub ow...

No charges for Rock Hill nightclub owner in last month's deadly shooting

Friday Feb 24 Read more: WBTV

A Rock Hill nightclub owner will not be charged for fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in January, York County deputies announced Friday. According to officials, Christopher Elkins was shot around 1 a.m. Jan 15 at The Hideaway Club along Baskins Road in Rock Hill.

