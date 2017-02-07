McMaster Asks Trump for More Than $5 Billion for SC

How much is a political endorsement worth? Looks like we might soon find out: New South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who was an early endorser of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, has penned a letter to the president asking for almost $5.2 billion for projects in South Carolina . The Post and Courier's Andrew Knittle notes that most of the money would be for roads and bridges, but at least $180 million would be for deepening the Charleston harbor.

