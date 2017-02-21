Crime 28 mins ago 11:12 a.m.No charges to be filed against club owner for shooting
YORK COUNTY, S.C. The York County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that no charges will be filed against the nightclub owner that fatally shot a man in January . According to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, 76-year-old Elijah McClendon "Mac" Teal was justified to act in self-defense by shooting 28-year-old Christopher Michael Elkins.
