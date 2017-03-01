Crime 14 mins ago 11:57 a.m.Woman fou...

Crime 14 mins ago 11:57 a.m.Woman found asleep in car with newborn charged with drug possession

Monday Feb 20 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. Police in Rock Hill arrested a woman for possession of a controlled substance after she was found asleep in a car with her newborn son in a McDonald's parking lot Saturday. According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a welfare check call at the McDonald's on Dave Lyle Boulevard a little after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a green Honda Accord with Kayln Shackelford asleep in the driver's seat with the vehicle running.

