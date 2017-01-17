South Carolina: Awareness day, 'Exaug...

South Carolina: Awareness day, 'Exaugural Ball,' learning lunch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Q-Notes

Published: January 13, 2017 in Carolinas News Notes Updated: January 13, 2017 at 1:55 am ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor ROCK HILL, S.C. - Affinity Health Center will take part in the annual observation of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day which occurs on Feb. 7, with this year's national theme being "It Takes a Village to Fight HIV/AIDS." The national event is an HIV testing and treatment community mobilization initiative designed to encourage Blacks across the U.S. to get educated, get tested, get involved and get treated around HIV/AIDS, as it continues to devastate Black communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan 15 Lwilson 94
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec '16 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Sep '16 Agent 707 20
Looking for a contractor Sep '16 Deckguy 1
mechanics? (Jul '16) Sep '16 Mary Magdalene 2
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Sep '16 Ricky 2
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC