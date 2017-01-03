SCDOT prepares roads for winter weather in York County
Ahead of winter weather, crews will continue to pre-treat Interstate 77 and major roads in York County with a salt/brine mixture Friday morning. South Carolina Department of Transportation trucks began spreading the brine Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics? (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC