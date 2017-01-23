SC: Rock Hill Will Apply for Federal Funds to Help Pay for Proposed Bus Transit System
Jan. 24--ROCK HILL -- City officials Monday night took a step toward creating a bus transit system in Rock Hill. The Rock Hill City Council voted 7-0 to approve a resolution to apply for Federal Transit Administration funds to help pay for a four-route, seven-bus system that could debut by fall 2018.
