SC: Rock Hill Leaders Want a Bus Transit System
City leaders say a bus transit system in Rock Hill will "take the community to another level" in its push for growth and tourism. Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Tuesday morning that he believes a bus transit route would connect nearly all residents with the city's top growth spots, such as the Knowledge Park project, Cherry Road and Dave Lyle Boulevard.
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics? (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
