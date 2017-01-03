Rock-Hill 11 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Suspicious packages reported at Rock Hill post office

Rock-Hill 11 mins ago 12:57 p.m.Suspi...

Suspicious packages reported at Rock Hill post office

ROCK HILL, S.C Police in Rock Hill responded to two suspicious packages that were found on the front doorstep of a post office near downtown Monday morning. The packages were unmarked and left in front of the building, police said.

Rock Hill, SC

